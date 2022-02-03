Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FEC approves $328.87m railway consultancy services, N115.4bn Katsina road dualisation
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Executive Council presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Wednesday, approved N115.4bn for the dualisation of the proposed Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway in Katsina State from single carriageway to a dual ...

