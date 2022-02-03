Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ritualists descend on Ogoja, kill over ten girls in one month
News photo Vanguard News  - By Emma Una OGOJA- THE northern Cross River State town of Ogoja is under severe invasion by ritualists as over ten girls have been killed

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cross River community raises alarm as ritualists kill over ten girls in one month The Street Journal:
Cross River community raises alarm as ritualists kill over ten girls in one month
Girl hypnotised, others killed as ritualists descend on Ogoja in Cross River News Wire NGR:
Girl hypnotised, others killed as ritualists descend on Ogoja in Cross River
Panic As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja, Kill Over Ten Girls In One Month Republican Nigeria:
Panic As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja, Kill Over Ten Girls In One Month
Over Ten Girls Killed In One Month As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja Edujandon:
Over Ten Girls Killed In One Month As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja
Panic As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja, Kill Over Ten Girls In One Month Tori News:
Panic As Ritualists Descend On Ogoja, Kill Over Ten Girls In One Month


   More Picks
1 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 16 hours ago
3 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 19 hours ago
6 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
8 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 20 people dead and 56 hospitalized after consuming 'poisoned cocaine' in Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info