Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
The Cable
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
Daily Post
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Shonekan: Lagos redirects Marina traffic for Friday burial, heightens security
Daily Post
- Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion for the burial of the late former Head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan. Movement at Inner
43 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Shonekan’s Burial: Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic At Marina
Daily Trust:
Lagos diverts traffic for Shonekan’s burial
The Nation:
Lagos shuts Marina roads Friday for Shonekan's burial
The Eagle Online:
Shonekan’s burial: Lagos announces diversion of traffic
Pulse Nigeria:
Lagos govt to divert traffic for Shonekan's burial on Friday
PM News:
Shonekan's burial: Lagos announces closure of roads in Marina Friday - P.M. News
Core TV News:
Shonekan’s Burial: Lagos Govt to divert traffic at Marina - CoreTV News
1
Josh2Funny gifts his crew member a new car to reward him for his loyalty (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match -
Complete Sports,
16 hours ago
3
Nigeria vs Ghana: CAF rejects Black Stars’ request for 2022 World Cup playoff -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN -
Global Upfront,
8 hours ago
5
It was a case of social misconduct and physical assault between students - UNILAG debunks report of kidnap attempt -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
“No be you write this thing” — Nigerians react as Mercy Eke shares message she sent before entering BBNaija -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
21 hours ago
7
IT'S OFFICIAL: Aubameyang joins Barcelona on free transfer -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
8
"I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
5 hours ago
10
Hanifa: Chief Magistrate transfers case to High Court, adjourns to February 9 -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
