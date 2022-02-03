Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alcohol Can’t Prevent You From Making Heaven, It’s Medicinal – Rev. Fr. Oluoma (Video)
News photo Republican Nigeria  - Rev. Father Oluoma   Nigerians have been assured that drinking alcohol will not make them to miss heaven.   According to Nigerian Rev. Fr. Oluoma, alcohol can’t prevent anyone from making heaven because it’s medicinal and God created it for a purpose.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Alcohol Can’t Stop You From Making Heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma Independent:
Alcohol Can’t Stop You From Making Heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma
Alcohol can’t stop you from making heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma Lailas News:
Alcohol can’t stop you from making heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma
Alcohol Can’t Prevent You From Making Heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma Claims Naija on Point:
Alcohol Can’t Prevent You From Making Heaven – Rev. Fr. Oluoma Claims
Alcohol can’t prevent you from making heaven, it’s medicinal— Rev. Fr. Oluoma Instablog 9ja:
Alcohol can’t prevent you from making heaven, it’s medicinal— Rev. Fr. Oluoma
Alcohol Can’t Prevent You From Making Heaven, It Tori News:
Alcohol Can’t Prevent You From Making Heaven, It's Medicinal – Rev. Fr. Oluoma (Video)


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 EndSARS Protest: Senate Advises FG To Implement Holistic Reform Of Police Force - Independent, 22 hours ago
3 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
7 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info