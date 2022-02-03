Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial February 11
News Wire NGR  - The remains of the late veteran Yoruba actor, John Adewumi, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, will be buriedon February 11.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11 The Nation:
Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11
Veteran Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11 National Accord:
Veteran Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11
Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11 Prompt News:
Yoruba actor, Tafa Oloyede, for burial Feb. 11
Burial date for Nollywood actor Tafa Oloyede announced - P.M. News PM News:
Burial date for Nollywood actor Tafa Oloyede announced - P.M. News
Yoruba Actor, Tafa Oloyede For Burial Feb 11 The Tide:
Yoruba Actor, Tafa Oloyede For Burial Feb 11


   More Picks
1 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
2 PIA: Reps Move To Transfer Assets Of Defunct NNPC To NNPC Limited - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 N2.4bn Fraud Charges: Okorocha seeks Buhari's help to bar EFCC from persecuting him - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Kaduna Fire Service records 114 fire outbreaks, six deaths in January - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info