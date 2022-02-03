Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Drake reportedly unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after their pregnancy announcement.

 

Rihanna and Rocky, who started dating in 2020 after years as friends, confirmed they were e

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pregnancy Announcement: Drake Unfollows Rihanna, A$AP Rocky On Instagram Canadian rapper, Drake has unfollowed mum-to-be, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky after their pregnancy announcement. The Punch:
Pregnancy Announcement: Drake Unfollows Rihanna, A$AP Rocky On Instagram Canadian rapper, Drake has unfollowed mum-to-be, Rihanna and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky after their pregnancy announcement.
Pregnancy Reveal: Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky The Guardian:
Pregnancy Reveal: Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement Pulse Nigeria:
Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement
Pregnancy Reveal: Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky The Street Journal:
Pregnancy Reveal: Drake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky
Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement Lailas News:
Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement
Drake unfollows Rihanna after pregnancy announcement Gist Reel:
Drake unfollows Rihanna after pregnancy announcement
Drake Unfollowed Rihanna And A$AP Rocky After Pregnancy Announcement Republican Nigeria:
Drake Unfollowed Rihanna And A$AP Rocky After Pregnancy Announcement
Drake Unfollowed Rihanna And A$AP Rocky After Pregnancy Announcement Tori News:
Drake Unfollowed Rihanna And A$AP Rocky After Pregnancy Announcement


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 EndSARS Protest: Senate Advises FG To Implement Holistic Reform Of Police Force - Independent, 22 hours ago
3 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
7 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info