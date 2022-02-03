Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Terrorists attack Okomu Oil Palm Company, operations suspended - P.M. News
PM News  - The Okomu Oil Palm Company in Edo suspends operations in the aftermath of what the management described as a “terrorist attack“.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Okomu Oil Suspends Operations After Unknown Gunmen Attack Plantation, Killing One, Injuring Many Independent:
Okomu Oil Suspends Operations After Unknown Gunmen Attack Plantation, Killing One, Injuring Many
Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo Pulse Nigeria:
Okomu Oil company suspends operations over terrorists attack in Edo
Okomu oil company suspends operations over terrorist’s attack in Edo News Diary Online:
Okomu oil company suspends operations over terrorist’s attack in Edo
Insecurity: Okomu Oil Suspends Operations In Edo The Will:
Insecurity: Okomu Oil Suspends Operations In Edo
Okomu Oil Suspends Operations In Edo Over “Terrorist Attack“ Global Village Extra:
Okomu Oil Suspends Operations In Edo Over “Terrorist Attack“
Okomu Oil Suspends Operations After Deadly Attack By Gunmen The New Diplomat:
Okomu Oil Suspends Operations After Deadly Attack By Gunmen


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 EndSARS Protest: Senate Advises FG To Implement Holistic Reform Of Police Force - Independent, 22 hours ago
3 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
7 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info