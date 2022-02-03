Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: You’re not at Mbappe’s level - Vincent Aboubakar slams Salah
News photo Daily Post  - Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar, has hit out at Egypt captain, Mohamed Salah, ahead of both sides' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, semi-final tie

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Aboubakar Blames Teammates After Semi-final Loss To Egypt Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Aboubakar Blames Teammates After Semi-final Loss To Egypt
Angry Cameroon Captain Vincent Aboubakar Slams Team-mates After AFCON Exit Naija Loaded:
Angry Cameroon Captain Vincent Aboubakar Slams Team-mates After AFCON Exit
#AFCON2021: You’re not at Mbappe’s level – Vincent Aboubakar slams Salah Edujandon:
#AFCON2021: You’re not at Mbappe’s level – Vincent Aboubakar slams Salah
Salah Is Not At Mbappé Global Village Extra:
Salah Is Not At Mbappé's Level, Says Cameroon Captain Aboubakar
Highest Goal Scorers Ahead Of Senegal, Egypt Tie (Top 16) Republican Nigeria:
Highest Goal Scorers Ahead Of Senegal, Egypt Tie (Top 16)
AFCON 2021 Final: Highest Goal Scorers Ahead Of Senegal, Egypt Tie (Top 16) Tori News:
AFCON 2021 Final: Highest Goal Scorers Ahead Of Senegal, Egypt Tie (Top 16)


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 6 hours ago
2 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Onitsha River Port concession to generate over N50bn revenue ― ICRC - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 LaLiga: My problem was only with Arteta - Aubameyang opens up on Arsenal exit - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info