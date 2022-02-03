Post News
News at a Glance
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
Sahara Reporters
- Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
One feared dead, other injured in Kwara hijab crisis
Leadership:
Hijab Crisis: Kwara Shuts Govt-owned Baptist High School
Nigerian Tribune:
One feared dead in Kwara hijab protest, as government closes school
Republican Nigeria:
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
Tori News:
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
More Picks
1
2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Buhari to launch revised population policy -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
3
Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
4
“I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help -
Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
5
Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
N2.4bn Fraud Charges: Okorocha seeks Buhari's help to bar EFCC from persecuting him -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
