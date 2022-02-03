Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One feared dead, other injured in Kwara hijab crisis The Nation:
One feared dead, other injured in Kwara hijab crisis
Hijab Crisis: Kwara Shuts Govt-owned Baptist High School Leadership:
Hijab Crisis: Kwara Shuts Govt-owned Baptist High School
One feared dead in Kwara hijab protest, as government closes school Nigerian Tribune:
One feared dead in Kwara hijab protest, as government closes school
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara Republican Nigeria:
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara Tori News:
Many Injured As Muslim Parents Protest Against Rejection Of Hijab-wearing Students At Baptist School In Kwara


   More Picks
1 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Buhari to launch revised population policy - The Punch, 22 hours ago
3 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
4 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
5 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 N2.4bn Fraud Charges: Okorocha seeks Buhari's help to bar EFCC from persecuting him - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info