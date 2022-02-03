Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help
Yaba Left Online  - Nigerian-born UK-based Afropop singer, Kida Kudz, has opened up about his mental health struggles as he seeks professional help.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I The Nation:
I've been battling depression for two years - Kida Kudz
“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks help The Info NG:
“Tired of fighting myself in this cold world” — Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks help
Kida Kudz Opens Up About Battling Depression, Seeks Help | READ Not Just OK:
Kida Kudz Opens Up About Battling Depression, Seeks Help | READ
Rapper, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression for years, seeks professional help Correct NG:
Rapper, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression for years, seeks professional help
Kida Kudz reveals about battling depression and seeks help Mp3 Bullet:
Kida Kudz reveals about battling depression and seeks help
Rapper, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression for years, seeks professional help Naija on Point:
Rapper, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression for years, seeks professional help
Rapper Kida Kudz Seeks Help, Says He Kanyi Daily:
Rapper Kida Kudz Seeks Help, Says He's Been Battling Depression For Two Years
"I’m going to cry all day" – Kida Kudz says as he reveals battling depression for years, seeks professional help Gist Reel:
"I’m going to cry all day" – Kida Kudz says as he reveals battling depression for years, seeks professional help
Singer Kida Kudz expresses relief after sharing his struggle Instablog 9ja:
Singer Kida Kudz expresses relief after sharing his struggle


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: Mane scores as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach AFCON final - The Punch, 20 hours ago
2 EndSARS Protest: Senate Advises FG To Implement Holistic Reform Of Police Force - Independent, 22 hours ago
3 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 Live Blogging: Burkina Faso vs Senegal - AFCON 2021 Semi-final Match - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
5 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 11 hours ago
6 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 14 hours ago
7 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
10 "I grew up in a mud house and squatted with friends for 7 years" US-based Nigerian rapper Lamboginny shares his grass to grace story - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info