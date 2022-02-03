Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lagos govt clears shanties on Lekki coastal area | Metro | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - The Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special offences has cleared shanties on the Lekki coastal areas to discourage haphazard development and promote a crime-free society.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

