Boko Haram would be a child's play if ISWAP is allowed to grow - Governor Zulum
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed concerns over the increasing strength of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP). Addressing journalists on the state on internal security, relocation of IDPs and collaborations between the state and ...

