Kanye West celebrates with girlfriend Julia Fox on her birthday (video)







Julia turned 32 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Kanye West, who has been in Los Angeles, flew back to Linda Ikeji Blog - Kanye West was filmed celebrating with his girlfriend Julia Fox on her birthday.Julia turned 32 on Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Kanye West, who has been in Los Angeles, flew back to



News Credibility Score: 99%