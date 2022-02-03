OAU ASUU members protest on campus over unpaid allowances

OAU ASUU members protest on campus over unpaid allowances



Members of the Academic Staff Union Of Nigerian universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife branch on Thursday staged a peaceful protest around the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOAU ASUU members protest on campus over unpaid allowancesMembers of the Academic Staff Union Of Nigerian universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife branch on Thursday staged a peaceful protest around the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%