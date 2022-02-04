Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

TV360 News Now – February 3rd, 2022
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 12 hours ago
2 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Why staying in my marriage would have killed me - Onyeka Onwenu - The Nation, 24 hours ago
4 Nigeria Represented As Winter Olympics Opens In Beijing Amid Covid Concerns - Channels Television, 3 hours ago
5 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG, 22 hours ago
7 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 18 hours ago
10 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 9 hours ago
