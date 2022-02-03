Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yobe: Gov Buni directs full enforcement of traffic laws to curb road accidents
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has ordered full enforcement of road traffic laws in the state to curb the menace of road accidents.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

