Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
Daily Post
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Yobe: Gov Buni directs full enforcement of traffic laws to curb road accidents
Daily Post
- Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has ordered full enforcement of road traffic laws in the state to curb the menace of road accidents.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Road accidents: Buni directs full enforcement of traffic laws
The Sun:
Buni directs full enforcement of traffic laws to curb road accidents – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Buni Orders Full Enforcement Of Traffic Laws To Curb Road Accidents
News Diary Online:
Buni directs full enforcement of traffic laws to curb road accidents
The Eagle Online:
Gov. Buni orders full enforcement of traffic laws in Yobe State
Within Nigeria:
Yobe Gov directs full enforcement of traffic laws to curb road accidents
More Picks
1
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited -
This Day,
4 hours ago
2
“I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
3
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News -
PM News,
1 hour ago
4
Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
EXCLUSIVE: Quack Doctor Removes Ovaries Of Teenager During Appendix Surgery In Benue, Victim May Never Bear A Child -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
9
20 people dead and 56 hospitalized after consuming 'poisoned cocaine' in Argentina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
'It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team' - Gernot Rohr dismisses links to Ghana coaching job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...