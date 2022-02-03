Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Which kin man be dis?" - Reactions as Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson shows off new girlfriend
Gist Reel  - Adeniyi Johnson, the ex-husband of Toyin Abraham has got tongues wagging after he took to social media to show off his new girlfriend.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Adeniyi Johnson Flaunts ‘Girlfriend’, Days After Celebrating His Wife Information Nigeria:
Adeniyi Johnson Flaunts ‘Girlfriend’, Days After Celebrating His Wife
Toyin Abraham’s Ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson Shows Off His New ‘Girlfriend’ (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Toyin Abraham’s Ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson Shows Off His New ‘Girlfriend’ (Photo)
Yoruba actor Adeniyi Johnson shows off new girlfriend ( Photos) GQ Buzz:
Yoruba actor Adeniyi Johnson shows off new girlfriend ( Photos)
Toyin Abraham Kemi Filani Blog:
Toyin Abraham's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson, unveils his girlfriend (photos)
Toyin Abraham’s Ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson Shows Off His New Tori News:
Toyin Abraham’s Ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson Shows Off His New 'Girlfriend' (Photo)


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 4 hours ago
2 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
3 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 1 hour ago
4 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school - The Eagle Online, 20 hours ago
7 Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 EXCLUSIVE: Quack Doctor Removes Ovaries Of Teenager During Appendix Surgery In Benue, Victim May Never Bear A Child - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
9 20 people dead and 56 hospitalized after consuming 'poisoned cocaine' in Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 'It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team' - Gernot Rohr dismisses links to Ghana coaching job - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info