Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun NSCDC reacts to attack on Aregbesola’s campaign office Daily Post:
Osun NSCDC reacts to attack on Aregbesola’s campaign office
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers The Nation:
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers – The Sun Nigeria
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers The News Guru:
Attack on Aregbesola’s Campaign Office, NSCDC, Police deploy officers
Gunmen attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo, shoot APC member The Point:
Gunmen attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo, shoot APC member


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 7 hours ago
2 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 15 hours ago
3 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 4 hours ago
4 We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Onitsha River Port concession to generate over N50bn revenue ― ICRC - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Why staying in my marriage would have killed me - Onyeka Onwenu - The Nation, 19 hours ago
8 Boko Haram would be a child's play if ISWAP is allowed to grow - Governor Zulum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Peter Obi cannot not win, Kingsley Moghalu is the undisputed President of Nigeria (Twitter Branch) - Bashir El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 LaLiga: My problem was only with Arteta - Aubameyang opens up on Arsenal exit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info