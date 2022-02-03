Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Agbekoya Farmers Society of Nigeria has vowed to free Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic prison.

 



 

While stagi

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benin Prison: We’ll use magical power to free Sunday Igboho ― Agbekoya Vanguard News:
Benin Prison: We’ll use magical power to free Sunday Igboho ― Agbekoya
Release Sunday Igboho or we take him out with magical powers, Agbekoya tells Buhari The Point:
Release Sunday Igboho or we take him out with magical powers, Agbekoya tells Buhari
Agbekoya Vows To Display Magical Power To Free Sunday Igboho If Benin Republic Continue To Detain Him Illegally City Mirror News:
Agbekoya Vows To Display Magical Power To Free Sunday Igboho If Benin Republic Continue To Detain Him Illegally
Osmek News:
Release Sunday Igboho or we’ll deploy ‘juju’ to free him — Group
Release Sunday Igboho Or We’ll Deploy ‘Juju’ To Free Him — Group Online Nigeria:
Release Sunday Igboho Or We’ll Deploy ‘Juju’ To Free Him — Group
Release Sunday Igboho or we’ll deploy ‘juju’ to free him — Group Agbekoya farmers society of Nigeria has disclosed that it will deploy traditional means to free detained Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho, if the government of ... Instablog 9ja:
Release Sunday Igboho or we’ll deploy ‘juju’ to free him — Group Agbekoya farmers society of Nigeria has disclosed that it will deploy traditional means to free detained Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo alias Sunday Igboho, if the government of ...
We’ll Use Traditional Means If They Don’t Release Sunday Igboho – Agbekoya Naija News:
We’ll Use Traditional Means If They Don’t Release Sunday Igboho – Agbekoya


   More Picks
1 2023: 'Tinubu fled to London in ambulance, presidential ambition dead on arrival' - Sowore - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
2 Senate committee lauds NNPC for engendering competitiveness — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 17 hours ago
3 Obi Cubana begins road construction in Oba community - The Punch, 1 day ago
4 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
5 Boko Haram Recruits 8,000 Children Soldiers in Nigeria, Force Them “to Attack Families to Demonstrate Loyalty,’ says UN - Global Upfront, 20 hours ago
6 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
9 Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info