Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention, alleges ”unjust treatment”
News photo News Diary Online  - President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with the former Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo at the State House, Abuja. Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Okorocha said …

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention, alleges ”unjust treatment” The Guardian:
EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention, alleges ”unjust treatment”
Okorocha visits Buhari, alleges The News Guru:
Okorocha visits Buhari, alleges 'unjust treatment' by EFCC
EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention, alleges ”unjust treatment” Prompt News:
EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention, alleges ”unjust treatment”
Okorocha seeks Buhari PM News:
Okorocha seeks Buhari's help against ”unjust treatment” by EFCC - P.M. News
EFCC: Okorocha Seeks Presidential Intervention, Alleges ”unjust Treatment” The Street Journal:
EFCC: Okorocha Seeks Presidential Intervention, Alleges ”unjust Treatment”
EFCC: Okorocha Seeks Presidential Intervention, Alleges ”unjust Treatment” Fresh Reporters:
EFCC: Okorocha Seeks Presidential Intervention, Alleges ”unjust Treatment”
EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention over alleged unjust treatment The Point:
EFCC: Okorocha seeks presidential intervention over alleged unjust treatment


   More Picks
1 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
2 PIA: Reps Move To Transfer Assets Of Defunct NNPC To NNPC Limited - Independent, 18 hours ago
3 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Bishop Obinim arrested and fined GH¢1,200 (N76k) by court for illegally using strobe lights and siren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 U.S. Army begins to discharge soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccination - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 N2.4bn Fraud Charges: Okorocha seeks Buhari's help to bar EFCC from persecuting him - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
9 Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Kaduna Fire Service records 114 fire outbreaks, six deaths in January - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info