AFCON: Egypt suggest delay of final against Senegal by a day
News photo The Punch  - Egypt called on Africa Cup of Nations organisers to delay this weekend's final against Senegal to give them more time to prepare after overcoming hosts Cameroon on penalties in Thursday's semi-final.

9 hours ago
