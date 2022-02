Lagos bizman accuses police of abducting fiancee, brothers, demanding N3m The Punch - A businessman, Adeyemi Olajide, has accused men of the Intelligence Response Team, an arm of the Nigeria Police Force, of breaking into his house in the Alashe, Igbe-Lara area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, to kidnap his fiancée, Rukayat, and two brothers, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%