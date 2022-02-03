Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hijab: Several injured as peaceful protest turns violent in Kwara
Daily Trust  - One person was feared dead with several others injured as a protest by Muslim parents and students over the continuous denial of the use of hijab by Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo, turned violent on Thursday. It was gathered that the parents ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One killed, 4 others injured as Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara Vanguard News:
One killed, 4 others injured as Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara
One killed, 4 others injured as Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara Within Nigeria:
One killed, 4 others injured as Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara
Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara The Point:
Hijab protest turns bloody in Kwara
One killed as protest over hijab at Oyun Baptist High School turns bloody | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
One killed as protest over hijab at Oyun Baptist High School turns bloody | Ladun Liadi's Blog
One Killed, Others Injured As Protest Over Hijab At Oyun Baptist High School Turns bloody Republican Nigeria:
One Killed, Others Injured As Protest Over Hijab At Oyun Baptist High School Turns bloody
One Killed, Others Injured As Protest Over Hijab At Oyun Baptist High School Turns bloody Tori News:
One Killed, Others Injured As Protest Over Hijab At Oyun Baptist High School Turns bloody


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 11 hours ago
2 9ice and his wife Sunkanmi welcome second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Why staying in my marriage would have killed me - Onyeka Onwenu - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 7 hours ago
5 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
7 We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Peter Obi cannot not win, Kingsley Moghalu is the undisputed President of Nigeria (Twitter Branch) - Bashir El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria Represented As Winter Olympics Opens In Beijing Amid Covid Concerns - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
10 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info