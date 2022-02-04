Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details
News photo The Punch  - Some security agencies have got an approval from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, to access the database of the National Identity Management Commission in the course of carrying out their duties.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

