NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News,
6 hours ago
|
3
|
Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
VIDEO: Why staying in my marriage would have killed me - Onyeka Onwenu - The Nation,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
LaLiga: My problem was only with Arteta - Aubameyang opens up on Arsenal exit - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Onitsha River Port concession to generate over N50bn revenue ― ICRC - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
“I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
CISLAC Group Condemns Nigeria Government's Clampdown On Hausa Programme, Idon Mikiya - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago