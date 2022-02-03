Post News
News at a Glance
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News
PM News
- INEC says no election will take place at 593 polling units without registered voters in the FCT Area Council polls on Feb. 12.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
FCT Council Polls: 583 Polling Units Exist Without Voters - INEC
Premium Times:
Why election won’t hold in 593 FCT polling units – INEC
Independent:
FCT Poll: INEC Tasks Stakeholders On Peaceful Election
The Eagle Online:
593 polling units in FCT have no registered voters – INEC
The Nigeria Lawyer:
FCT Council Polls: 583 Polling Units Exist Without Voters - INEC
Prompt News:
FCT Council Polls ‘ll be Model for 2023 Elections – INEC Boss
News Diary Online:
FCT Polls: INEC assures electorate of credible elections
NPO Reports:
FCT Has 593 Polling Units Without Registered Voters - INEC
Within Nigeria:
Why election won’t hold in 593 FCT polling units – INEC
More Picks
1
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited -
This Day,
4 hours ago
2
“I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
3
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News -
PM News,
1 hour ago
4
Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Many injured as protest breaks out over use of Hijab in Kwara school -
The Eagle Online,
20 hours ago
7
Drake unfollowed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky after pregnancy announcement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
EXCLUSIVE: Quack Doctor Removes Ovaries Of Teenager During Appendix Surgery In Benue, Victim May Never Bear A Child -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
9
20 people dead and 56 hospitalized after consuming 'poisoned cocaine' in Argentina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
'It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team' - Gernot Rohr dismisses links to Ghana coaching job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
