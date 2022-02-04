Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Having a flat stomach is childish - Actor Yul Edochie | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has said having a flat stomach as an adult is childish.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Having flat stomach very childish – Yul Edochie The Nation:
Having flat stomach very childish – Yul Edochie
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” — Actor, Yul Edochie replies The Info NG:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” — Actor, Yul Edochie replies
Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish – Yul Edochie Yaba Left Online:
Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish – Yul Edochie
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie Too Xclusive:
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie Page One:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie Republican Nigeria:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie Tunde Ednut:
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie Online Nigeria:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie
‘Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish’ – Yul Edochie Naija on Point:
‘Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish’ – Yul Edochie
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie Naija Parrot:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
Yul Edochie: “Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” 1st for Credible News:
Yul Edochie: “Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish”
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie Tori News:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie


   More Picks
1 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 21 hours ago
2 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
3 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Nick Cannon apologizes for causing 'extra pain' to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Industry regulator applauds Shell for investing in Nigerian gas infrastructure - Champion Newspapers, 24 hours ago
8 Four family members found dead in Abuja poultry farm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info