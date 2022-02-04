Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
Daily Post
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Having a flat stomach is childish - Actor Yul Edochie | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has said having a flat stomach as an adult is childish.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Having flat stomach very childish – Yul Edochie
The Info NG:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” — Actor, Yul Edochie replies
Yaba Left Online:
Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish – Yul Edochie
Too Xclusive:
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
Page One:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie
Republican Nigeria:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie
Tunde Ednut:
“Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
Online Nigeria:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie
Naija on Point:
‘Having A Flat Stomach Is Childish’ – Yul Edochie
Naija Parrot:
“Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish” – Actor, Yul Edochie
1st for Credible News:
Yul Edochie: “Having a ‘flat stomach’ is very childish”
Tori News:
Having A Flat Stomach Is Very Childish — Actor Yul Edochie
More Picks
1
Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" -
Bella Naija,
21 hours ago
2
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News -
PM News,
21 hours ago
3
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
"As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
Nick Cannon apologizes for causing 'extra pain' to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Industry regulator applauds Shell for investing in Nigerian gas infrastructure -
Champion Newspapers,
24 hours ago
8
Four family members found dead in Abuja poultry farm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna -
Republican Nigeria,
17 hours ago
10
Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...