Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria goes live tomorrow
The Guardian
- World’s biggest dance reality show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, packaged by telecommunications company, Globacom, will go live by 8p.m. tomorrow, on Globacom’s mobile streaming app, GloTV.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Glo TV reality show broadcast kicks off Saturday
Independent:
Glo Battle Of The Year Nigeria Broadcast Kicks Off February 5
Prompt News:
5 reasons to watch Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria Reality TV Show
CKN Nigeria:
5 Reasons To Watch Glo Battle Of The Year Nigeria Reality TV Show
Yes International! Magazine:
5 Reasons To Watch Glo Battle Of The Year Nigeria Reality TV
More Picks
1
Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
2
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited -
This Day,
17 hours ago
3
Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News -
PM News,
13 hours ago
5
Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" -
Bella Naija,
13 hours ago
6
NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
8
FG put smiles on faces of retired military veterans as MPB begins payment of 24-month arrears of minimum wage increment -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
9
ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
10
Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
