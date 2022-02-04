Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG
News photo The Punch  - The Federal Government has said that the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission had tracked 2,000 projects worth over N300 billion, between 2019 and 2021, through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG The Guardian:
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG – The Sun Nigeria
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG The News Guru:
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG
ICPC Tracks 2000 Projects Worth N300bn In Three Years, Says FG The Street Journal:
ICPC Tracks 2000 Projects Worth N300bn In Three Years, Says FG
ICPC Tracks 2000 Projects Worth N300bn In Three Years – FG The Will:
ICPC Tracks 2000 Projects Worth N300bn In Three Years – FG
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG News Diary Online:
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, says FG
FG confirms ICPC tracks N300 billion 2000 projects in three years The Eagle Online:
FG confirms ICPC tracks N300 billion 2000 projects in three years
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG The Point:
ICPC tracks 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG
ICPC investigates 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, FG confirms 1st for Credible News:
ICPC investigates 2000 projects worth N300bn in three years, FG confirms


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
2 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 17 hours ago
3 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 13 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 FG put smiles on faces of retired military veterans as MPB begins payment of 24-month arrears of minimum wage increment - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info