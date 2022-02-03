Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC lauds Barkindo’s leadership role in OPEC — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The NNPC Ltd. has commended Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on the role he played in the formation of Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC member countries and non-OPEC oil-producing ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 6 hours ago
2 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 13 hours ago
3 Dallas Police uses "You wanna chill with the big boys" song by a Nigerian to advertise for new recruits (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Onitsha River Port concession to generate over N50bn revenue ― ICRC - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 “I’m tired of fighting myself everyday” – Singer, Kida Kudz opens up about battling depression, seeks professional help - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
7 LaLiga: My problem was only with Arteta - Aubameyang opens up on Arsenal exit - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 12 hours ago
9 We?ll use our magical powers to free Sunday Igboho from Benin prison - Agbekoya farmers society says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
