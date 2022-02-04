Mark Zuckerberg falls out of Top 10 rich list after net worth plunges $30B in stock selloff

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
Nigeria Represented As Winter Olympics Opens In Beijing Amid Covid Concerns - Channels Television,
5 hours ago
|
5
|
Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija,
10 hours ago
|
10
|
Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo - Independent,
23 hours ago