Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn?t related to her father
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A couple have accused a fertility doctor of using sperm from a stranger during the 1991 insemination procedure that resulted in the birth of their daughter.

 

Jeanine and John "Mik

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo) Information Nigeria:
Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo)
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows daughter conceived via IVF isn’t biologically related to father The Street Journal:
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows daughter conceived via IVF isn’t biologically related to father
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn’t related to her father Lailas News:
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn’t related to her father
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn’t related to her father Within Nigeria:
Family sues doctor after DNA test shows adult daughter conceived via IVF isn’t related to her father
Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo)
Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo) Tori News:
Family Sues Doctor After DNA Reveals Adult Daughter Conceived Via IVF Isn’t Related To Her Father (Photo)


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 11 hours ago
2 9ice and his wife Sunkanmi welcome second child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Why staying in my marriage would have killed me - Onyeka Onwenu - The Nation, 22 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 7 hours ago
5 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
7 We 'll free Sunday Igboho magically if Benin Republic continue to detain him illegally ― Agbekoya - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Peter Obi cannot not win, Kingsley Moghalu is the undisputed President of Nigeria (Twitter Branch) - Bashir El-Rufai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Nigeria Represented As Winter Olympics Opens In Beijing Amid Covid Concerns - Channels Television, 2 hours ago
10 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info