Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
Daily Post
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women
Daily Post
- Nigerian activist Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has advised ladies to stop seeking ready-made husbands and start being supportive.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Stop Looking For Ready-made Husband – Charly Boy Warn Nigerian Women
Independent:
Be The Woman Your Man Can’t Afford To Lose – Charly Boy Advises Women
The News Guru:
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy advises women
Nigerian Eye:
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women
Pulse Nigeria:
Charly Boy wonders what some women offer aside sex in relationships
See Naija:
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women
Glamsquad Magazine:
Charly Boy questions what certain women bring to their relationships other than s*x – See details
More Picks
1
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited -
This Day,
20 hours ago
2
Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" -
Bella Naija,
16 hours ago
3
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News -
PM News,
17 hours ago
4
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Nick Cannon apologizes for causing 'extra pain' to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Industry regulator applauds Shell for investing in Nigerian gas infrastructure -
Champion Newspapers,
19 hours ago
7
Four family members found dead in Abuja poultry farm -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
What I'll do for Nigerians if allowed to lead — Saraki -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna -
Republican Nigeria,
12 hours ago
10
Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
