Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records 100 new infections
The Eagle Online  - The NCDC, via its verified website, Friday said the additional coronavirus infections in the country had moved the total cases to 253,505 as at late Thursday.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC registers 35 additional infections – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 35 additional infections – The Sun Nigeria
COVID-19: NCDC registers 35 additional infections News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC registers 35 additional infections
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 fresh infections in five states, FCT Tunde Ednut:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 fresh infections in five states, FCT
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 fresh infections in five states, FCT Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 fresh infections in five states, FCT
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 35 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections.


   More Picks
1 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Wike tasks traditional rulers against illegal oil bunkering, artisanal refinery - The Punch, 12 hours ago
5 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 David de Gea named Premier League Player of the Month award for January, becomes first goalkeeper to receive the prize in six years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Mark Zuckerberg falls out of Top 10 rich list after net worth plunges $30B in stock selloff - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info