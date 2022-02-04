Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MAPOLY student allegedly arrested by police officers for buying contraceptives and pregnancy test strips in Ogun State
A student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic has allegedly been arrested by the police for buying contraceptives and pregnancy test strips in Abeokuta, Ogun State. 

 

20 hours ago
