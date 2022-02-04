Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs
News photo Daily Post  - The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack operatives stationed in border communities across Katsina. The Katsina Area Commander, Dalha Wada Chedi, disclosed this on ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs My Celebrity & I:
Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs
Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men – Nigeria Customs Nigerian Eye:
Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men – Nigeria Customs
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs Online Nigeria:
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs Republican Nigeria:
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs Tori News:
Smugglers Now Conspire With Terrorists To Attack Our Men In Katsina – Nigeria Customs


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 14 hours ago
2 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 21 hours ago
3 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 10 hours ago
4 Nigeria Represented As Winter Olympics Opens In Beijing Amid Covid Concerns - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
5 Portable dragged to filth over his claims of being inspired by Wizkid’s “Ojuelegba” song to start doing music - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 10 hours ago
10 Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo - Independent, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info