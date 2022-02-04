Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Heavy Security Presence In Lagos As Former Interim Head Of State, Ernest Shonekan Is Laid To Rest
6 hours ago
1 Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
2 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 15 hours ago
3 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 12 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo - Independent, 1 day ago
10 CISLAC Group Condemns Nigeria Government's Clampdown On Hausa Programme, Idon Mikiya - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
