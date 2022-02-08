Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Starboy Wizkid Releases The Video Of His New Soundtrack "Mood" Featuring Buju
6 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
2 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 17 hours ago
3 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 13 hours ago
5 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 13 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 FG put smiles on faces of retired military veterans as MPB begins payment of 24-month arrears of minimum wage increment - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
9 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 23 hours ago
