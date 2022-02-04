Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti

An Ekiti State magistrates’ court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital has convicted one Abayomi Kayode for six months imprisonment for parading himself as a lawyer in the state.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti Daily Post:
Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti
Ekiti: Court sentences fake lawyer to six months imprisonment – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ekiti: Court sentences fake lawyer to six months imprisonment – The Sun Nigeria
Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti Nigerian Eye:
Court convicts fake lawyer in Ekiti
Court Convicts Fake Lawyer In Ekiti Fresh Reporters:
Court Convicts Fake Lawyer In Ekiti
Convicted Fake Lawyer to Pay N50,000 Fine DNL Legal and Style:
Convicted Fake Lawyer to Pay N50,000 Fine


   More Picks
1 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 23 hours ago
2 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 Having a flat stomach is childish - Actor Yul Edochie | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Nick Cannon apologizes for causing 'extra pain' to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info