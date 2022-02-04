Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected transborder kidnapper nabbed in Kwara forest with large sum of money
Nigerian Tribune  - Kwara State Police command has arrested a suspected member of a transborder kidnap syndicate in one of the forests located in the Kwara North senatorial

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwara police nab suspected transborder kidnapper The Punch:
Kwara police nab suspected transborder kidnapper
Suspected transborder kidnapper nabbed in Kwara forest with millions of Naira Within Nigeria:
Suspected transborder kidnapper nabbed in Kwara forest with millions of Naira
PHOTO: Kwara Police Command Nab Suspected Transborder Kidnapper The Genius Media:
PHOTO: Kwara Police Command Nab Suspected Transborder Kidnapper
Kwara police nab suspected transborder kidnapper News Breakers:
Kwara police nab suspected transborder kidnapper


   More Picks
1 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 23 hours ago
2 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 19 hours ago
3 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
4 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 FG put smiles on faces of retired military veterans as MPB begins payment of 24-month arrears of minimum wage increment - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch, 19 hours ago
8 Nick Cannon apologizes for causing 'extra pain' to mothers of his kids when announcing 8th baby - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Industry regulator applauds Shell for investing in Nigerian gas infrastructure - Champion Newspapers, 22 hours ago
10 Four family members found dead in Abuja poultry farm - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info