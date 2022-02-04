Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSC insists Abba Kyari be dismissed, prosecuted over links with Hushpuppi
The Street Journal  - The Police Service Commission (PSC) has emphasised immediate dismissal and prosecution of besmirched officer Abba Kyari over his involvement in the international online fraud syndicate led by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, Peoples Gazette is reporting.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi: PSC Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted The Police Service Commission (PSC) has is pushing for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of disgraced Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari. Daily Times:
Hushpuppi: PSC Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted The Police Service Commission (PSC) has is pushing for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of disgraced Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari.
Police Service Commission Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted Republican Nigeria:
Police Service Commission Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted
Hushpuppi: PSC Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted Naija News:
Hushpuppi: PSC Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted
Hushpuppi: Police Service Commission Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted Tori News:
Hushpuppi: Police Service Commission Wants Abba Kyari Dismissed, Prosecuted


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
2 PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day, 15 hours ago
3 Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija, 12 hours ago
6 NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch, 21 hours ago
7 Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo - Independent, 1 day ago
10 CISLAC Group Condemns Nigeria Government's Clampdown On Hausa Programme, Idon Mikiya - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info