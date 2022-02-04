PSC insists Abba Kyari be dismissed, prosecuted over links with Hushpuppi

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nigeria, UAE truce: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1 - Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
PIA: House Moves to Transfer Defunct National Oil Corporation’s Assets to NNPC Limited - This Day,
15 hours ago
|
3
|
Sweden opens honorary consulate in Lagos to promote economic interests - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
FCT Council poll: 593 polling units don't have voters, says INEC - P.M. News - PM News,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Reekado Banks teams up with Fireboy DML for the remix of "Ozumba Mbadiwe" - Bella Naija,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
NIN-SIM linkage: Security agencies get Buhari’s nod to access subscribers’ details - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
Nigeria's next President should be below 60, able to work 14 hours daily —Afe Babalola - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Armed Thugs Attack Aregbesola Campaign Office In Osogbo - Independent,
1 day ago
|
10
|
CISLAC Group Condemns Nigeria Government's Clampdown On Hausa Programme, Idon Mikiya - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago