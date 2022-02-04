2nd term: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your ticket - APC slams PDP | herald.ng

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2nd term: Sanwo-Olu doesn't need your ticket - APC slams PDP
News photo The Herald  - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described as “Greek gift”, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship ticket offer to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should APC deny him in 2023.

