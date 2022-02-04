Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Suspended DCP, Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Suspended DCP, Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi Republican Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi
Police Service Commission insists on dismissal, prosecution of Abba Kyari over fraudulent links with Huspuppi Tunde Ednut:
Police Service Commission insists on dismissal, prosecution of Abba Kyari over fraudulent links with Huspuppi
Police Service Commission insists on dismissal, prosecution of Abba Kyari over fraudulent links with Huspuppi Within Nigeria:
Police Service Commission insists on dismissal, prosecution of Abba Kyari over fraudulent links with Huspuppi
Hushpuppi: Police Commission Insists On Outright Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari News Rangers:
Hushpuppi: Police Commission Insists On Outright Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari
Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi Tori News:
Nigeria’s Police Commission Insists On Dismissal, Prosecution Of Abba Kyari Over Fraudulent Links With Huspuppi


   More Picks
1 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 48 mins ago
5 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Portable shows off his son and one of his baby mamas’ (Video) - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian-American shares slideshow of how he got initiated into Ifa worship after discovering his ancestral roots (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info