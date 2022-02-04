Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
By Wisdom Nwedene The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said that he has all the brains needed to lead Nigeria Read more
9News Nigeria

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC, Says Orji Kalu Naija Loaded:
I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC, Says Orji Kalu
2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Igbere TV News:
2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu
I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC, Says Orji Kalu Information Nigeria:
I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC, Says Orji Kalu
2023 Presidency: I have Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo brains to lead Nigeria — Kalu The Eagle Online:
2023 Presidency: I have Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo brains to lead Nigeria — Kalu
Society Gazette Nigeria:
“I have the Fulani brain to lead Nigeria” – Orji Kalu
I can rebrand Nigeria as I did with Enyimba FC, says Orji Kalu Nigerian Eye:
I can rebrand Nigeria as I did with Enyimba FC, says Orji Kalu
“I have the Fulani brain to lead Nigeria” – Orji Kalu Politics Nigeria:
“I have the Fulani brain to lead Nigeria” – Orji Kalu
2023: There Is No Igbo Presidency – Orji Uzor Kalu Naija News:
2023: There Is No Igbo Presidency – Orji Uzor Kalu
2023 Presidency: I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC – Orji Uzor Kalu Kanyi Daily:
2023 Presidency: I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC – Orji Uzor Kalu
2023 Presidency: I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC – Orji Uzor Kalu Online Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: I Can Rebrand Nigeria As I Did With Enyimba FC – Orji Uzor Kalu


   More Picks
1 Let them keep talking - Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Divine justice: 25 ISWAP terrorists drown in Lake Chad during unbearable military raid - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
4 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 20 hours ago
6 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Listen to Adekunle Gold's Much-Anticipated Album 'Catch Me If You Can' - Okay Africa, 22 hours ago
9 I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info