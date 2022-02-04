Take Prompt Against Alleged Sponsors Of Terrorists, Afenifere Tells FG

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
"As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
4
|
Wike tasks traditional rulers against illegal oil bunkering, artisanal refinery - The Punch,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
David de Gea named Premier League Player of the Month award for January, becomes first goalkeeper to receive the prize in six years - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Mark Zuckerberg falls out of Top 10 rich list after net worth plunges $30B in stock selloff - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago