Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu Not A Threat To My 2023 Presidential Bid, Says Orji Kalu
Channels Television  -   A presidential aspirant, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, says former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, will not be a hindrance to him in his bid to become the next president.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid Pulse Nigeria:
Orji Kalu says Tinubu is not a threat to his 2023 presidential bid
BAT is not a threat to my 2023 Presidential bid — Orji Kalu Instablog 9ja:
BAT is not a threat to my 2023 Presidential bid — Orji Kalu
Tinubu Not A Threat To My 2023 Presidential Bid, Says Orji Kalu Screen Gist:
Tinubu Not A Threat To My 2023 Presidential Bid, Says Orji Kalu
2023: Tinubu Is Not A Threat To My Presidential Ambition – Orji Kalu Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Is Not A Threat To My Presidential Ambition – Orji Kalu
Tinubu Not A Threat To My 2023 Presidential Bid, Says Orji Kalu News Breakers:
Tinubu Not A Threat To My 2023 Presidential Bid, Says Orji Kalu


   More Picks
1 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 13 hours ago
2 Divine justice: 25 ISWAP terrorists drown in Lake Chad during unbearable military raid - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 MAPOLY student allegedly arrested by police officers for buying contraceptives and pregnancy test strips in Ogun State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 4 hours ago
7 I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 14 hours ago
9 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info