Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose
News photo The Punch  - A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described as heresy or loose talk the claim that he has pledged to support the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fayose: I Will Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me Naija Loaded:
Fayose: I Will Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me
I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose News Breakers:
I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose
I’d Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me – Fayose Declares Republican Nigeria:
I’d Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me – Fayose Declares
I’d Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me – Fayose Declares Tori News:
I’d Defeat Tinubu As APC Candidate If PDP Fields Me – Fayose Declares


   More Picks
1 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 11 hours ago
2 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
7 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Nigerian Government Files Process For Final Forfeiture Of Ex-Governor Dariye’s Assets - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info