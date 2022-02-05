Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Linda Ikeji Blog
4
Vanguard News
5
Daily Post
6
The Cable
7
The Guardian
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer
The Punch
- A 50-year-old woman, Ajoke Esomojumi, who sold sachet alcohol on Ikorodu Road, Lagos, has been allegedly stabbed to death by her lover, one Victor Dadeowo, during a disagreement between the duo.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Jealous lover stabs girlfriend to death for flirting with customer in Lagos
News Breakers:
Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer
Within Nigeria:
Jealous lover stabs girlfriend to death after argument over flirting with customer in Lagos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
Once it?s confirmed that you are stealing from the public purse, you can never be Buhari's friend, no matter who you are - Femi Adesina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
"As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
ICPC tracked 2,000 projects worth N300bn in three years - FG -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Wike tasks traditional rulers against illegal oil bunkering, artisanal refinery -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
5
Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
7
NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
David de Gea named Premier League Player of the Month award for January, becomes first goalkeeper to receive the prize in six years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
Stop looking for ready-made husband – Charly Boy to women -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Mark Zuckerberg falls out of Top 10 rich list after net worth plunges $30B in stock selloff -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...