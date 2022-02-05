Post News
News at a Glance
Evans denies confessional statement, says Police wrote it
The Guardian
- Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, yesterday, denied the allegation of kidnapping leveled against him before a Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Police killed six in my presence, forced me to sign incriminating statement – Evans
The Street Journal:
Evans Denies Confessional Statement, Says Police Wrote It
News Breakers:
Evans Denies confessional statement, says Police wrote it
1st for Credible News:
Evans denies kidnapping businessman, says he was forced to sign confessional statement
Observers Times:
Police killed six in my presence, forced me to sign incriminating statement – Evans
