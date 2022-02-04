Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lassa Fever Killed 40, Infected Four Health Workers In January – NCDC
Infotrust News  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said no fewer than 40 Nigerians were killed in January and four health workers have been infected following the latest outbreak of Lassa fever in Nigeria, Saturday PUNCH reports. This is as the disease control ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lassa fever kills 40 persons in 30 days, says NCDC The Nation:
Lassa fever kills 40 persons in 30 days, says NCDC
Lassa fever kills 40 in Nigeria Ripples Nigeria:
Lassa fever kills 40 in Nigeria
Lassa fever: NCDC records 42 new cases in one week Within Nigeria:
Lassa fever: NCDC records 42 new cases in one week
Lassa fever: NCDC records 42 new cases in one week Tunde Ednut:
Lassa fever: NCDC records 42 new cases in one week


   More Picks
1 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 NURC explains reason for crash in price of cooking gas - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Texas woman allegedly kills roommate by sitting on her - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 49 mins ago
5 11 Killed, Many Injured As Suspected Fulani Militias Invade Southern Kaduna - Republican Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 10 hours ago
7 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
8 Smugglers now conspire with terrorists to attack our men in Katsina – Nigeria Customs - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Portable shows off his son and one of his baby mamas’ (Video) - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
10 Nigerian-American shares slideshow of how he got initiated into Ifa worship after discovering his ancestral roots (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info