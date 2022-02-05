Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Panic as unknown gunmen kidnap 12-yr-old girl, kill father in Abuja Community
News photo Vanguard News  - Unknown gunmen have struck at the Kuje community in Abuja, killing a father and kidnapping his 12-year-old daughter in the Chukuku area of the Area Council.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja The Punch:
Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja
Panic As Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 12-Yr-Old Girl, Kill Father In Abuja Community The Street Journal:
Panic As Unknown Gunmen Kidnap 12-Yr-Old Girl, Kill Father In Abuja Community
Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja News Breakers:
Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja
Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja Within Nigeria:
Gunmen kill father, kidnap daughter in Abuja
Gunmen abduct 12-year-old girl, kill father in Abuja community The Point:
Gunmen abduct 12-year-old girl, kill father in Abuja community
Panic As Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Kill Father, Kidnap Daughter Republican Nigeria:
Panic As Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Kill Father, Kidnap Daughter
Panic As Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Kill Father, Kidnap Daughter Tori News:
Panic As Gunmen Storm Abuja Community, Kill Father, Kidnap Daughter


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria records 35 new infections Friday - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
2 Let them keep talking - Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 My mum can pass for my kid sister: Comedian Real Warri Pikin puts curvy and beautiful mother on display - Legit, 6 hours ago
4 I regret fighting cab driver – Solid Star - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 2nd term: Sanwo-Olu doesn’t need your ticket - APC slams PDP | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
6 2023 Presidency : I Have Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo Brains To Lead The Country – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu - Nigeria Breaking News, 23 hours ago
7 "As the parent who is the main provider, I'm doing my best" Kim Kardashian hits back at Kanye West after he talked about their daughter, North, joining TikTok without his permission - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt delaying our seaport project, investors ready – Gov Akeredolu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Jealous lover kills girlfriend after argument over flirting with customer - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info